Savannah High School, and Groves High School are noted for public school integration in Chatham County but there’s one high school that’s left out of the story – Herschel V. Jenkins.

Dr. Jamal Toure’ tells the story of Patricia Jamerson in today’s Black History Moment.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at: 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.