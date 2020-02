The Coastal Georgia Minority Chamber of Commerce was conceived in Hinesville, GA. It’s the brainchild of Sabrina Newby. The Chamber has expanded to 14 counties in Coastal Georgia. Ms. Newby created the Chamber to provide economic information and resources for all business owners in the Coastal Empire. She embodies the spirit of businesswoman Aurelia Allen.

