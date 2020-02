SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Journeys has today’s Black History Moment for Feb. 23.

Rev. Edward Ellis and the late Rev. John Q Adams were considered two of the deans of historical moments and ministry in 20th century Chatham County. Rev. Adams was the pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Rev. Ellis was the pastor of Historic First Bryan Baptist Church.

