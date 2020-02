Faith Apiap a.k.a. Mother Maelah is rebuilding Savannah. Her goals are to establish, promote, and rebuild African American entrepreneurship. The Honorable Bridgette Frazier, Faquita Aiken and Galen Miller are uplifting Bluffton/Hilton Head Island/Pritchardville and other parts of southern South Carolina economically, culturally, and politically. They are some of the new leaders of today.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.