Mary and William Ayers were Civic, Business, and Political Leaders in Savannah. Mrs. Ayers was a leader of the Negro National Women’s League and the Eastern Stars. The Ayers fought for the rights of women and African Americans. “We must buckle on our armor for liberty” was the call made by Mrs. Ayers. The Honorable Tonia Howard-Hall and Julius Hall embody the legacy of the Ayers.

