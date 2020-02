SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul has the daily Black History Moment for Feb. 8.

In Statesboro, Joe Louis Reliford broke the color barrier in Georgia State Baseball.

At the age of 12, Reliford became the youngest person to ever play in a professional baseball game.

In addition, he is the only batboy in Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.