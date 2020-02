SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul has today’s Black History Moment for Feb. 1.

Feb. 1 is National Freedom Day. National Freedom Day was inspired by Major Richard R. Wright, the first president of Savannah State University. His great granddaughter, Dr. Carolyn Jordan, has spearheaded the local celebration.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.