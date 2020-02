SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul brings the daily Black History Moment for Feb. 9.

Ella W. Fisher is a Hall of Fame Coach, National Champion, and College Administrator.

Her Savannah State College Tigerettes Basketball Team won a national championship during the ’53-’54 season. That was the first collegiate national championship in Savannah’s history.

