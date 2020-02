SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Day Clean Journeys has your Black History Moment for Feb. 22.

Elder Joann Ross of Darien is one of the foremost storytellers in the United States. Her stories are lively and inspiring. She is also a Ring Shouter with the Georgia Geechee Gullah Shouters.

Bri’ Jim Bacote is proud of Ross and the Shouters.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.