Celebrating Black History: Alflorence Cheatham

Alflorence Cheatham was the first principal of Sol C. Johnson High School, formerly known as Powell Laboratory. Cheatham was engaged in Civil Rights activities in Savannah. He is forever remembered by the first Johnson High Alums. Cheatham inspired the concept for the Atomsmasher mascot. He started a ROTC program at Johnson High against the approval of the BOE and was terminated. His termination led to the rise of Benjamin Van Clark.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com