Celebrating Black History: Alflorence Cheatham

Celebrating Black History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alflorence Cheatham was the first principal of Sol C. Johnson High School, formerly known as Powell Laboratory. Cheatham was engaged in Civil Rights activities in Savannah. He is forever remembered by the first Johnson High Alums. Cheatham inspired the concept for the Atomsmasher mascot. He started a ROTC program at Johnson High against the approval of the BOE and was terminated. His termination  led to the rise of Benjamin Van Clark. 

To learn more contact us at  Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda  at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories