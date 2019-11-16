Celebrate the season with these holiday events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa aren’t too far away, and to celebrate there are a ton of events happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

From turkey trots and musicals to tree lightings and more — there’s a lot of fun to be had.

Check out the list of events happening in November and December below.

November 7

ELF The Musical

This comical stage adaptation of the classic film of the same name tells the lovable tale of Buddy the Elf. It’s a heartwarming delight for the whole family.

Located at The Historic Savannah Theatre, 222 Bull Sreet

The production will be showing Nov. 7 – Dec. 1.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

November 16

Photos with Santa

If you’re looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday season in Savannah, Oglethorpe Mall is offering photos with Santa!

Monday to Saturday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Located at Oglethorpe Mall, 7804 Abercorn Extention, Savannah

The event will be Nov.16 – Dec. 24

For information on photo packages and pricing, visit here.

November 16 & 26

Savannah Feed the Hungry

Feed the Hungry is gearing up for its 11th year of serving those in need throughout the Coastal Empire. It’s well into the planning for three upcoming dinners (one in Sylvania on Saturday and two others later in Savannah for Thanksgiving and Christmas)

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. Located at Merlee’s Hall (113 Maple street in Sylvania)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. Located at John S. Delaware ( 1815 Lincoln street in Savannah)

Read more: Savannah Feed the Hungry to serve thousands of holiday meals

November 24

Santa Cares Day at Macy’s Wing

Children within all spectrums of special needs and their families are welcome to our sensory-friendly event to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit and photos with Santa at Oglethorpe Mall.

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Located at Oglethorpe Mall,7804 Abercorn Extention, Savannah

If you’d like to reserve a complimentary ticket to this event, please visit their event page for more details.

November 28

Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise

Join Savannah Riverboat Cruises for a delicious traditional southern holiday buffet with live entertainment sure to get you tapping your feet and out of your seat enjoying the holiday as you cruise up and down the beautiful Savannah River!

Boarding begins at 4 p.m.

Sailing from 5 – 7 p.m.

Located at 9 E River Street in Savannah

For more information on ticket prices, visit here.

11th Annual United Way Turkey Trout

Join United Way of the Coastal Empire on Thanksgiving morning. Come as you are or in a Thanksgiving-themed costume and hit the 4-mile course.

The race route starts at Daffin Park, loops through the picturesque Ardsley Park neighborhood, and ends up back at Daffin Park.

8 – 11 a.m.

Located at Daffin Park, 1301 E Victory Drive, Savannah

Participants are invited to a post-race awards ceremony, which includes food and beverages.

For more information on tickets, visit here.

November 29

Tree Lighting on Broughton

A festive count-down to the holiday tree lighting on the corner of Broughton & Bull Streets with live performances, singing and dancing for the whole family to celebrate the holidays.

7 – 8 p.m.

Located at Broughton and Bull streets

Enjoy entertainment from Gretchen Greene School of Dance and Abeni Cultural Arts Performing Dance Studio

For more information, visit here.

November 30

Boat Parade of Lights

Experience the anticipated annual Boat Parade of Lights from the best seats in Savannah. Partake in the parade by joining us on board as we lead more than 30 beautifully decorated glowing vessels along the Savannah River!

6 – 9 p.m.

Located at 9 E. River Street in Savannah

Includes entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and drink specials

For more information, visit here.

December 3

A Christmas Tradition

“A Christmas Tradition” brings you holiday glitz and glitter with a 2-hour performance. The theatre is transformed into a perfect holiday picture, sharing memories of the Christmas standards that you know and love.

Located at Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 E Victory Drive in Savannah

Showing through Dec. 24

For more information on showing times and tickets, visit here.

December 6

Charlie Brown Christmas

Charlie Brown and the whole Peanuts gang find the truth in Christmas during this show

Located at Savannah Children’s Theatre, 2160 E Victory Drive

Showing through Dec. 22

For information on showing times and tickets, visit here.

Lights on for Tybee

A celebratory Tybee tradition downtown with the tree lighting and holiday joy! You are invited to partake in the festive Island spirit as Mayor Jason Buelterman lights the Christmas tree at the roundabout.

6 – 10 p.m.

Enjoy lights, music, dancing, dining and more!

Located at Butler avenue and 8th street

For more information, visit here.

December 6 – 8

Christmas on the River

Celebrate the holidays along Savannah’s Waterfront during Christmas on the River. This three-day festival takes place from Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8 and will feature merry music, handcrafted art, live performances and holiday cheer.

10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Located at Savannah Waterfront, 322 E Factors Walk

For a full list schedule of events happening at the festival, visit here.

December 7

Christmas for Kids

Savannah’s City Market hosts a fun afternoon of holiday cheer!

Make ornaments, decorate cookies, get grinched with hair and makeup

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Located at 219 W Bryan Street in Savannah

For more information, visit here.

December 7 – 9

Beaufort Holiday Weekend

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Lowcountry and the City of Beaufort is busy planning the annual Beaufort Holiday Weekend, three days filled with holiday events and plenty of fantastic, family fun.

Events will include a tree lighting ceremony, lighted boat parade, Christmas parade, and so much more!

For more information on the schedule of events, visit here.

December 14

The Twelve Bars of Christmas

Here in Savannah, things are always bigger and better. 12 bars later, you’ll be sufficiently full of holiday cheer.

Throughout the night you’ll be receiving festive drink specials for “The Twelve Bars of Christmas” participants

4 – 11 p.m.

Located at McDonough’s Restaurant and Lounge, 21 E McDonough Street in Savannah

For more information and for ticket purchases, visit here.

December 15

Christmas at the Cathedral

Carols and seasonal music at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, and the unveiling of the Cathedral Crèche.

5 p.m.

Located at Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist, 22 E Harris Street, Savannah

Admission is free

For more information, visit here.

December 26-30

Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight