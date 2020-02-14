Book lovers head downtown for Savannah’s Book Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you love reading you might want to make your way to downtown Savannah. The Savannah Book Festival is in full swing right now and book lovers have a few more days to meet this year’s featured authors.

Tickets are sold out for Friday night’s keynote speaker, but you can still buy tickets to hear authors John Becker and Megan Scott in Sunday’s closing ceremony.

The festival hosts authors at historic landmarks and churches in the downtown area, and all of the sessions with the exception of the keynote speakers, are free. The event’s organizers invted nearly 200 authors and narrow down their selections to the 45 featured. The festival’s board president said the venues often have lines down the street, but said the authors always take the time to talk to every person who lines up to meet them.

“Authors are thrilled to be here, the keynotes, we’re told that very few keynotes stand in front of a thousand people and talk about their writing and their books and um, they love it here and it’s, the festival over 13 years has built an incredible reputation nationally and so we get to attract authors. They come quite easily,”Beau Anders, the Savannah Book Festival board president stated.

Festivities and events will run through Sunday.