65th Annual Beaufort Water Festival postponed due to coronavirus

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The 65th Annual Beaufort Water Festival has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.

The Annual Beaufort Water Festival Board of Directors says the decision was made after considering recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health care professionals.

The postponement includes the festival and all associated sports and water and air events until July 2021.

Organizers say the postponement of the festival was necessary for the “safety and health of us all.”

“This decision was not made easily and is driven by the utmost concern for our community, partners, and dedicated staff of volunteers,” the board said. “We thank you for your understanding and we are confident that if we all work together and support each other, our community will return to normalcy stronger than ever.”