2019 Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday! Check out full schedule

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for the Beaufort Water Festival — 10 days of music, art, boating and fun for all.

The festival kicks off Friday, July 12, with Opening Ceremonies and ends with the Parade of Boats on Sunday, July 21. Each day brings new free and ticketed events, so be sure to take a list at the full schedule below.

Now in its 64th year, the Beaufort Water Festival is a non-profit project held each year to celebrate the Lowcountry with a ton of community events.

2019 Schedule of Events

Friday, July 12

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park
  • Noon – 7 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies

  • Free event!
  • Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Gates open at 6 p.m., Ceremony at 7 p.m.
  • Free Shuttle Service from the Beaufort County Government Center

Saturday, July 13

Raft Race

  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • 8:30 a.m. – Noon

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
  • 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bocce Tournament

  • Location: Waterfront Park Main Field
  • Play starts at 9 a.m.

Badminton Tournament

  • Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field
  • Play starts at 9 a.m.

Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • 10 a.m. – Noon
  • Ages 12 and under only
  • Bring your own rod, reel and tackle (Bait provided)

Sponsor’s Expo

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shrimp Boat Tours

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • Noon – 4 p.m.

Concert in the Park

  • Performers: Tyler Farr, Emily Ann Roberts & Copper Chief
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Tickets $30, children age 5 and under free!
  • Gates open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m.
  • No strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography & No Refunds
  • Free Shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center

Sunday, July 14

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

River Rally

  • Location: Local Waters
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Children’s Day

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Featuring Games, Activities, Shows, Bounce Houses and Prizes

Shrimp Boat Tours

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park Seawall
  • Noon – 4 p.m.

Ski Show

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • 1 p.m.

Teen Dance

  • Entertainment by DJ Donna
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • $10 for ages 13-17 only (ID required)
  • Happening 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., No entry after 8 pm (NO RE-ENTRY ALLOWED)
  • Clutch Purses Only (6” x 9” size), Appropriate clothing
  • No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers

Every Week Day: Festival Arts & Crafts Market

  • Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park
  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Motown Monday

  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Entertainment: Deas Guyz
  • Gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
  • $15, free for children age 5 and under
  • Free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center
  • No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers

Tuesday, July 16

Hometown Tuesday

  • Free event!
  • Pluff Mud Players headlining, local Beaufort artists also featured
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
  • No outside food, beverages or coolers

Wednesday, July 17

Talent Show

  • Host: The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • $10 or free with Official 2017 64th Annual Water Festival t-shirt
  • Free for children 5 and under!
  • Gates open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
  • No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers

Thursday, July 18

Lowcountry Supper

  • Entertainment: 20 Ride, Beam Country, The Whistlers
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Gates open at 6 p.m., Supper served 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • $15, free for children age 5 and under
  • No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers

Friday, July 19

Bed Race

  • Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington
  • Event Details: $25 entry per team
  • 4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time
  • Same day registration based on space availability

River Dance

  • Featuring Thunderstruck & Frogmore Stu
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • $15, Must be 18 or Older with Valid ID to attend
  • Gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
  • No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers or strollers
  • Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center

Saturday, July 20

Water Festival Grand Parade

  • Free event!
  • Organized by The Beaufort Lions Club
  • Downtown Beaufort
  • 10 a.m. – Noon

Non-Profit Expo

  • Free event!
  • Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion
  • Noon – 4 p.m.

Air Show

  • Free event!
  • Stunt Planes, parachutists, US Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Commodore’s Ball

  • Entertainment by The New Royals
  • Location: Waterfront Park
  • Gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
  • $10, free for children age 5 and under
  • No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers

Sunday, July 21

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats

  • Location: Beaufort River in front of Waterfront Park Seawall
  • Noon – 2 p.m.
  • Free registration (Boats must register to be eligible for prizes)
  • Applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon

Festival ends at 3:00 p.m.!

