2019 Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday! Check out full schedule

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for the Beaufort Water Festival — 10 days of music, art, boating and fun for all.

The festival kicks off Friday, July 12, with Opening Ceremonies and ends with the Parade of Boats on Sunday, July 21. Each day brings new free and ticketed events, so be sure to take a list at the full schedule below.

Now in its 64th year, the Beaufort Water Festival is a non-profit project held each year to celebrate the Lowcountry with a ton of community events.

2019 Schedule of Events

Friday, July 12

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park

Noon – 7 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies

Free event!

Entertainment: The Parris Island Marine Band & Fireworks at Dusk

Location: Waterfront Park

Gates open at 6 p.m., Ceremony at 7 p.m.

Free Shuttle Service from the Beaufort County Government Center

Saturday, July 13

Raft Race

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

8:30 a.m. – Noon

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bocce Tournament

Location: Waterfront Park Main Field

Play starts at 9 a.m.

Badminton Tournament

Location: Waterfront Park Stage Field

Play starts at 9 a.m.

Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

10 a.m. – Noon

Ages 12 and under only

Bring your own rod, reel and tackle (Bait provided)

Sponsor’s Expo

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shrimp Boat Tours

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Noon – 4 p.m.

Concert in the Park

Performers: Tyler Farr, Emily Ann Roberts & Copper Chief

Location: Waterfront Park

Tickets $30, children age 5 and under free!

Gates open at 6 p.m., Show at 7 p.m.

No strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography & No Refunds

Free Shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center

Sunday, July 14

Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at the Waterfront Park

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

River Rally

Location: Local Waters

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Children’s Day

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Featuring Games, Activities, Shows, Bounce Houses and Prizes

Shrimp Boat Tours

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park Seawall

Noon – 4 p.m.

Ski Show

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park

1 p.m.

Teen Dance

Entertainment by DJ Donna

Location: Waterfront Park

$10 for ages 13-17 only (ID required)

Happening 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., No entry after 8 pm (NO RE-ENTRY ALLOWED)

Clutch Purses Only (6” x 9” size), Appropriate clothing

No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers

Every Week Day: Festival Arts & Crafts Market

Location: Promenade at Waterfront Park

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Motown Monday

Location: Waterfront Park

Entertainment: Deas Guyz

Gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

$15, free for children age 5 and under

Free shuttle service from the Beaufort County Government Center

No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers

Tuesday, July 16

Hometown Tuesday

Free event!

Pluff Mud Players headlining, local Beaufort artists also featured

Location: Waterfront Park

Gates open 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

No outside food, beverages or coolers

Wednesday, July 17

Talent Show

Host: The Preceptor Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority

Location: Waterfront Park

$10 or free with Official 2017 64th Annual Water Festival t-shirt

Free for children 5 and under!

Gates open 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers

Thursday, July 18

Lowcountry Supper

Entertainment: 20 Ride, Beam Country, The Whistlers

Location: Waterfront Park

Gates open at 6 p.m., Supper served 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

$15, free for children age 5 and under

No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers

Friday, July 19

Bed Race

Location: Corner of Bay & Harrington

Event Details: $25 entry per team

4:30 p.m. check-in, 5 p.m. start time

Same day registration based on space availability

River Dance

Featuring Thunderstruck & Frogmore Stu

Location: Waterfront Park

$15, Must be 18 or Older with Valid ID to attend

Gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

No refunds, outside food or beverages, coolers or strollers

Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center

Saturday, July 20

Water Festival Grand Parade

Free event!

Organized by The Beaufort Lions Club

Downtown Beaufort

10 a.m. – Noon

Non-Profit Expo

Free event!

Location: Waterfront Park Pavilion

Noon – 4 p.m.

Air Show

Free event!

Stunt Planes, parachutists, US Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo

Location: Waterfront Park

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Commodore’s Ball

Entertainment by The New Royals

Location: Waterfront Park

Gates open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

$10, free for children age 5 and under

No refunds, outside food or beverages, or coolers

Sunday, July 21

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats

Location: Beaufort River in front of Waterfront Park Seawall

Noon – 2 p.m.

Free registration (Boats must register to be eligible for prizes)

Applications must be at the judge’s table prior to noon

Festival ends at 3:00 p.m.!