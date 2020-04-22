America’s Second Harvest hosts Glynn and Chatham County food drives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hosting emergency drive-thru food distributions in Pooler and Brunswick on Wednesday.

With more than 22 million people filing for unemployment, food banks across the country are reporting growing numbers of people who are food insecure. America’s Second Harvest said they will continue traveling to all 21 coastal counties that they serve to make sure community members have the food they need.

Pooler’s Distribution is happening at the Tanger Outlets for West Chatham County Residents. Drivers can enter from Pooler Parkway to Tanger Outlets Boulevard North End near Panda Express.

Brunswick’s Emergency Drive-Thru Distribution will be at America’s Second Harvest branch on Indigo Drive.

The Georgia National Guard will load one box of nonperishable food, produce, and protein into people’s cars. Both events start at 9:00 a.m. and will go as long as supplies last. People are asked to prepare a space in their trunks before entering the line, it is a first-come, first-served, stay in your car distributions.

If you do not have any access to a vehicle, you can call Second Harvest at 912-651-7730 or dial 211 from a landline for other options to receive food donations.

The local charity is asking people for monetary support in their efforts to feed the thousands of people pouring into their distributions each week.

