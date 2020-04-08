America’s Second Harvest hosts food giveaway for Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hosting a free food giveaway to people who are struggling from the impact of Covid-19.

The local charity is fighting hunger with an emergency drive thru food giveaway for Savannah’s Southside. The distribution is today, Wednesday, April 8th; from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be brought to each car by volunteers who will practice social distancing measures and other safety precautions. People are asked to stay in their vehicles and have a space cleared in their trunks for the boxes to be placed. The emergency food giveaway will be held at Memorial Stadium on 101 John J. Scott Drive.

Cars can line up at Memorial Stadium, entering on Skidaway Road and taking a right onto Eisenberg Drive. One box of assorted produce and non-perishables will be given per car. People without a vehicle are asked to get a ride with a friend or neighbor, but they will have to share the one box of food distributed to their car. The charity’s staff asks people to have a space cleared in their trunk for the food to be loaded.

America’s Second Harvest donated 19.4 million pounds of food in 2019 to people in need within the 21 counties that they actively serve. The food bank’s representatives are asking for donations to help feed families who are struggling to meet their needs.

“The big thing for people to do if they want to help is to go online and make a donation We cannot accept individual food right now from people dropping off peanut butter or beans, we need it but we cannot accept it because we do not have the time to clean them and we don’t know where it’s coming from,” Mary Jane Crouch, the regional food bank’s executive director, stated.

Click HERE to offer a donation, or call 912-236-6750 for more information on how you can help them in their “fight to end hunger.”