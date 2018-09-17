Counting down to the Emmys

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) - Television's top talents will assemble Monday night in Los Angeles for the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.

"The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is one of eight shows up for best comedy series, but Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and FX's "Atlanta" are favored to win.

Best drama features last year's winner, "The Handmaid's Tale," and two-time champ "Game of Thrones."

"This is us" star Sterling K. Brown has a chance to repeat last year's best actor win. His rivals include co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays the Pearson family patriarch, Jack.

"Saturday Night Live" is up for multiple awards, and it's also providing tonight's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards will air on WSAV tonight at 8 p.m. (EST).