'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy race with 22 nods

(NBC News) -- "Game of Thrones" picked up 22 Emmy nominations Thursday, setting up a showdown with last year's Best Drama winner, "The Handmaid's Tale."



Also in the Best Drama race are the Soviet spy drama "The Americans", the British monarchy saga, "The Crown", Netflix's sci-fi "Stranger Things", HBO's "Westworld" and NBC's family hit, "This Is Us."



"The Is Us" brought Best Actor honors to Sterling K. Brown last year. He's nominated once again, along with co-star Milo Ventimiglia. Their competition includes Jason Bateman of Netflix's

"Ozark", Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" and "Westworld" co-stars Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.



"Handmaid" star Elisabeth Moss has a chance for back to back wins as Best Actress. She faces Claire Fox from "The Crown," Tatiana Maslany of "Orphan Black," Sandra Oh from "Killing Eve," Keri Russell from "The Americans" and Evan Rachel Wood from "Westworld."



The Emmys air September 17th on NBC.



