WSAV knows how trying these times are with many children studying from home. Parents and grandparents have become teachers and that’s not easy. So we’ve created a new show called Education Station. Each weekday at 12:30pm, Patty Turner hosts this engaging show that offers educational content presented in a fun way! Education Station will feature things like:

Local teachers presenting lessons in math, science, art and more

Local people – like Savannah Mayor Van Johnson – reading favorite books

Educational segments on animals

History lessons from our good friends at the Georgia Historical Society

And so much more!

So grab the kids and get ready to learn. WSAV’s Education Station is every weekday at 12:30pm.