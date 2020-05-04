Using your best manners with Sign Language

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – When someone can’t speak, or can’t hear very well, they may need to use their hands to speak for them. Spelling out letters and words with their fingers. For instance, children who are non-verbal with autism or who are deaf can use American Sign Language to express what they want to say.

So, we are honored to have Dr. Dana Taylor to teach us how to use our manners when communicating with sign language. Dr. Taylor is widely known in our area as an expert in American Sign Language, and often serves as the official interpreter for major events like the Savannah Children’s Book Festival or for dignitaries and celebrities when they come to town.