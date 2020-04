SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Move over Superman and Wonderwoman, it’s time to honor our real-life heroes who are keeping us safe from the coronavirus. Heroes like healthcare workers, police officers, and delivery people.

That’s why Mattel is now unveiling a #ThankYouHeroes special edition line of action figures.

Net proceeds will benefit the #FirstRepondersFirst campaign, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the front lines.