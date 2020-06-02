Painted Rock movement is growing

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – There is a simple way to spread a little sunshine in this pandemic that’s really growing in popularity. It’s the Painted Rock movement. Maybe you’ve seen these painted rocks showing up in your neighborhood.

So, what is it? And, how did it start?

For the answers, we go to the Isle of Wight club house in Midway, Ga to meet the IOW GA ROCKS Facebook group.

During the airing of this story on The Bridge, we placed two painted rocks from IOW GA ROCKS and Richmond Hill Rocks in Forsyth Park. If you found them, please share on the appropriate Facebook pages and on our The Bridge page as well. If you live in Savannah, here’s the local Painted Rocks Savannah, Ga group so you can join in on the fun!