SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) Are you really missing those field trips with your school? Then, come along with us for a tour of the Port Royal Sound Foundation's Maritime Center in Bluffton, SC. It's not open to the public right now, but we were able to pay a visit prior to the pandemic.

So until it reopens to the public, we hope you enjoy our tour. You can also visit the Maritime Center's Facebook page for neat projects you can do at home.