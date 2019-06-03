Army vet, future nurse completes 10 breast cancer surgeries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - As Bryce Ewing studies at St. Joseph's/Candler to become a nurse, she is celebrating a major milestone.

Her 10th and final breast surgery was on May 16.

"I'm so excited to be done," she said. "It has been a long journey."

Her diagnosis came six years ago when she was pregnant with her son, Jayce, and serving in the Army as an aviation operations specialist.

But it's a disease she says she's familiar with.

"My mom had it when she was 40. I was 10 years old at the time," Ewing explained.

She says fear and anger followed her — but courage did as well. "My mom survived, so I think that gave me a sense of hope," Ewing said.

She opted for a mastectomy and started the reconstruction process as well. It's a decision experts say one in six women fighting the disease are making these days.

"I didn't want any chance of recurrence," Ewing said, adding, "I hit a few bumps in the road. I got a couple infections. That's what drug it out so long."

Through her journey and into her clinical experience, the future nurse says she's formed some special bonds.

"I've gotten to meet a lot of incredible people," she said. "Not all of them have made it, and some of them were very young — early 30s."

Ewing, herself, is one of the youngest people in Savannah to be diagnosed with breast cancer. She was only 23 at the time.

"I am most grateful for my life," she said. "It could have been taken from me."

But now this survivor says she is ready for a future doing what she loves — serving others: "I definitely have a spot in my heart for cancer patients."