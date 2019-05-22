Police apprehend scaly citizen in Pooler neighborhood Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (cropped photo via Pooler Police Department, Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (cropped photo via Pooler Police Department, Facebook) [ + - ]

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) - Police say an alligator has been safely apprehended in one Pooler neighborhood.

According to Pooler Police, a small gator was spotted in the Harmony neighborhood, scaring some residents Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene and quickly located it. Police say “he was lost” and later relocated, along with the help of local animal control expert Trapper Jack.

“Pooler Police Department protects and serves ALL its citizens, even the scaly ones,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Sergeant Woods, Corporal’s Dotson and Pentecost, Officers Doherty and Carson, and of course Trapper Jack.”