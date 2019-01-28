'Black Panther' wins SAG Award for top movie cast Video

NEW YORK (AP/NBC) - Wakanda took another step toward being forever remembered this awards season. The Ryan Coogler superhero movie has picked up a key award, winning for top movie cast at the Screen Actors Guild awards last night. The win is the biggest for "Black Panther" so far - and raises its hopes for an even bigger night next month at the Academy Awards. The rise of Black Panther at the SAG Awards also means that the two leading Oscar nominees, "Roma" and "The Favourite," lost the ensemble award. Other movies in the field last night were "BlacKkKlansman," ''Crazy Rich Asians," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born."

Glenn Close and Rami Malek have put together back-to-back victories as the Oscars near. Close put herself in position to pull off her first-ever Oscar win by capturing the SAG Award for her performance in "The Wife" - after winning in the same category at the Golden Globes. In her acceptance speech, she spoke about the power of movies in a day where many people watch on smaller screens like TV, smartphones and tablets. She says one of the most powerful things for humans "are two eyes looking into two eyes." Malek won for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody." Malek dedicated his award to Mercury - just as he did when he won the Golden Globes earlier this month.

She wasn't among the Oscar nominees for best supporting actress. But Emily Blunt can claim a big honor this awards season. She won for best-supporting actress for her work in "A Quiet Place." She said the victory blew her "slicked hair back" - before thanking her husband, John Krasinski, who cast her in the film. She also joked that her husband "would have been in major trouble'" if he hadn't given her the part. Best supporting actor in a film went to Mahershala Ali who won for "Green Book." Two years ago, he won for "Moonlight." Meanwhile. the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won the first three awards of the night, sweeping the TV comedy category. It won best ensemble in a comedy, as well as individual honors for Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub. Other TV winners were "This is Us" for best TV drama ensemble - and actors Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve," Darren Criss for "Assassination of Gianni Versace", Jason Bateman for "Ozark" - and Patricia Arquette for "Escape at Dannemora".

Alan Alda says in these divided times, it's more urgent than ever that actors help people "see the world through another person's eyes." And as he received a lifetime honor from the Screen Actors Guild last night, Alda said the nicest part is that acting is fun. He encouraged his fellow performers to "stay playful." Alda is 83, and recently disclosed he has Parkinson's disease. says he has never been prouder to be in the brotherhood and sisterhood of actors.



SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS - LIST



FILM



Actress: Glenn Close, "The Wife"



Actor: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"



Ensemble: "Black Panther"



Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"



Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"



Stunt Ensemble: "Black Panther"



TELEVISION



Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Comedy series ensemble: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"



Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"



Drama series ensemble: "This Is Us"



Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"



Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"



TV Stunt Ensemble: "GLOW"



Life Achievement: Alan Alda