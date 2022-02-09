Crisis Hotline

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation and needs help, here are some resources for you — available for free, 24/7.
Nationwide resources
National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357
Crisis Text Line 24/7: Text 741741
Alcohol and Drug Help: 1-800-821-4357
Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453
Disaster Distress Help: 1-800-985-5990
Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 | Text 233733 | Website
Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Wounded Warrior Project: 877.TEAM.WWP | Website
Local resources
Gateway Community Behavioral Health Crisis Center: 866-557-9955 | Website
Hopeful Horizons (Beaufort): 843-524-2256 (24-hour hotline – 1-800-868-2632) | Website
National Alliance on Mental Illness Savannah: 1-800-715-4225 | Website
National Alliance on Mental Illness Lowcountry: 1-800-950-6264 | Website
Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire: 912-233-7273 | Website
Safe Shelter Savannah: 912-629-8888 | Website
SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 803-256-2900 | Website
Safe Haven United Way of the Lowcountry (Jasper, Colleton): 843-549-1597 | Website
Would you like your organization added to the page? Email digital@wsav.com.