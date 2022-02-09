Crisis Hotline

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation and needs help, here are some resources for you — available for free, 24/7.

Nationwide resources

National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

Crisis Text Line 24/7: Text 741741

Alcohol and Drug Help: 1-800-821-4357

Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453

Disaster Distress Help: 1-800-985-5990

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 | Text 233733 | Website

Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Wounded Warrior Project: 877.TEAM.WWP | Website

Local resources

Gateway Community Behavioral Health Crisis Center: 866-557-9955 | Website

Hopeful Horizons (Beaufort): 843-524-2256 (24-hour hotline – 1-800-868-2632) | Website

National Alliance on Mental Illness Savannah: 1-800-715-4225 | Website

National Alliance on Mental Illness Lowcountry: 1-800-950-6264 | Website

Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire: 912-233-7273 | Website

Safe Shelter Savannah: 912-629-8888 | Website

SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 803-256-2900 | Website

Safe Haven United Way of the Lowcountry (Jasper, Colleton): 843-549-1597 | Website

Would you like your organization added to the page? Email digital@wsav.com.