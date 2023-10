LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) — A 15-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a train in Lyons, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Although the teen’s injuries are serious, they are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the 911 call was made at 1:34 p.m. when the person reporting the accident told the operator that a little girl was crossing the train tracks when she was struck.

The accident happened in the South Madison Street area.