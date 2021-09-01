Yemassee police arrest man for domestic violence, resisting arrest and more

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – A 23-year-old has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two females and attempting to run away from police.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, officers were called to the Love’s Travel Stop on Yemassee Highway for “a disturbance” around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officer learned 23-year-old Ryan Hagan reportedly assaulted two females and had left the scene.

Police searched the area and found Hagan “who appeared to be under the influence as he had slurred speech and was having trouble standing.”

Yemassee Police says when an officer attempted to detain him, Hagan ran but was immediately apprehended.

According to the department, as officers were putting Hagan in a patrol vehicle, he “became angry and irate” and kicked the vehicle’s windows.

While inside the patrol vehicle, police say Hagan continued hitting a window with his head, as well as the protective barrier between the front and rear seats.

Officers then took him to Hampton Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for repeatedly hitting his head. There, Hagan reportedly yelled and used profanity toward hospital staff and police.

After being cleared at the hospital, the 23-year-old was taken to the Hampton County Detention Center and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct and trespassing after notice.

Judge Sheryl. McKinney set his bond at $15,000.