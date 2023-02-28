YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – A Yemassee man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for firearm offenses in an illegal gun trafficking operation.

Marquis Pollard, 42, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Investigators found that Pollard, using straw purchasers, obtained firearms in South Carolina and sold them in Connecticut.

In April 2021, investigators made a controlled purchase of a handgun and magazine from Pollard and Quinn Mooring in New Haven, Connecticut, in exchange for $1,500.

Officials said the handgun was one of five that had been purchased by an individual from a pawn shop in Port Royal, South Carolina, a month before the sale in Connecticut.

The next month, investigators witnessed the firearm purchaser pick up two more handguns from the Port Royal firearm dealer and went to a restaurant parking lot in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he gave them to Pollard.

At that time, law enforcement attempted to arrest Pollard but he sped away from them. Officials said he drove on sidewalks and over curbs during the chase and ended up in a residential neighborhood. Pollard abandoned his car and attempted to run from law enforcement but was apprehended.

Investigators recovered three firearms from his vehicle, including the two handguns that he received in the restaurant parking lot, plus a loaded pistol.

Investigators found that Pollard acquired at least 17 firearms in the trafficking operation. Nine of the firearms have yet to be recovered.

Pollard has been in custody since his May 2021 arrest. He was charged by indictments in both the District of Connecticut and the District of South Carolina.

In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Meanwhile, Mooring, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s yet to be sentenced.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the individuals who purchased firearms for Pollard in South Carolina were charged and convicted in the District of South Carolina.