Woman who killed SC 9-year-old in DUI crash sentenced to one year

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman who killed a Conway child in a 2018 DUI crash has been sentenced to one year in prison.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office tells WBTW News that Catilia Chestnut, 35, recently pleaded guilty to felony DUI with death in connection with the Georgetown County crash.

In November 2018 Chestnut was charged in the case that killed 9-year-old Camari Chestnut, of Conway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was not able to confirm a relationship between the two at the time. WBTW News has asked the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office for confirmation.

The single-car crash happened on a Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a Chevrolet van ran off the road and overturned. 9-year-old Camari, who was a passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt and died, according to troopers. The driver of the van, Catilia, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Camari attended Conway Elementary School.

The felony DUI with death charge carries a sentencing range of one to 25 years. Chestnut’s family attended the hearing, supported her and asked for the minimum sentence, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says. Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced her to one year.

Chestnut was also ordered to undergo counseling after she serves her sentence.