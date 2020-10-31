Woman wanted in Yamacraw Village shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman is wanted in connection to a shooting in Yamacraw Village earlier in October, and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

On the first of the month, around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to Yamacraw Village.

There, they discovered a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, SPD says Monica Miller, 42, was identified as a suspect. She lives in the neighborhood the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident or Miller’s location is asked to call SPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.