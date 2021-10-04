Woman wanted for killing in North Carolina found in Georgia

Camille Singleton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police say a woman wanted for a killing in North Carolina has been found in Georgia with her 2-year-old son.

The South Fulton Police Department says 31-year-old Camille Singleton was taken into custody at a Walmart on Sunday.

She’s a suspect in the killing of Inita Gaither in Clayton, North Carolina.

Officers found the 68-year-old dead inside her home while conducting a welfare check on Thursday.

Police say she and Singleton were related.

Singleton’s son was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Friday.

He was found unharmed with his mother on Sunday and was placed in the care of family members.

Police said Singleton would be extradited to North Carolina.

