Woman says she woke up to an unknown man standing in her room in Windsor Forest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating an assault that happened early Monday morning in Windsor Forest.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 4 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Stillwood Drive. A woman said she woke up to find a man she did not know standing in her room.

She said as soon as she woke up, he fled the home.

At this time, it does not appear that the man made any sexual contact with the victim. It also looks like the doors were unlocked when he entered the home, officials said.

This incident is still under investigation.

A neighbor of the victim tells News 3 a similar incident happened to her handicapped granddaughter just a few houses away on Stillwood Drive. The self-described elderly woman says she called 911 and filed a police report after the incident.

For the purposes of anonymity, the grandma and granddaughter will be referred to as “Sarah” and “Abby” respectively.

“The man was in the bed with her and she yelled out and I heard her,” Sarah recalled. “I was up in the front and I went back there and he ran into my bedroom, which is right across the hall and he went out the window from there.”

She said all the windows, “everything” was locked, and she’s not sure how he got in.

Abby says word of the intruder in her neighbor’s home Monday night reignites fear.

“To be honest, I, I really don’t know what happened to my neighbor, but I feel scared ’cause it happened to me,” she shared before recounting what happened in her bedroom just a few months ago.

“I was in my room sleeping. When I woke up, I saw somebody. He was laying next to me and I started panicking,” Abby recalled. “He covered my mouth so I couldn’t scream out for her and he said if I wouldn’t shut up he would kill her. I was scared and frightened. He touched me inappropriately.”

Sarah says she’s lived in her home 50 years without incident until now.

While she feels fortunate no physical harm came to her or Abby before the intruder fled through a window, she says the man did not leave her home empty-handed.

“I feel like I’ve been violated and that personal things that were handed down in the family have, are missing in my house,” Sarah said.

Savannah Police have not made an arrest in either incident.

Abby says the sooner that happens, the better for everyone: “I wish they could catch him and keep him off the streets.”

Anyone with information related to the cases can contact Savannah Police’s tip line at 912-525-3124. Calls can also be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers. Tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.