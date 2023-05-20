GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say that a woman was found with a gunshot wound just after 1:00 a.m. this morning, although live saving measures were performed, the victim died at the scene.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the Retreat Village Shopping Plaza on Saint Simon’s Island at 1:09 a.m.

After speaking with the complainant, police say they found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Life saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene

The victim is being transported to the GBI lab in Pooler, Georgia, where an autopsy and

other forensic examinations will be conducted.

At this time, GCPD Detectives are conducting numerous investigative functions.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please

contact Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333.