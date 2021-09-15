2 suspects arrested after Savannah woman shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested two suspects in a shooting that injured a Savannah woman Wednesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a local hospital shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. The 35-year-old woman was taken there by private vehicle.

Her injury was non-life-threatening, SPD said.

Police determined the shooting reportedly stemmed from a verbal dispute that took place at a home in the 1400 block of Chester Street between the victim and individuals she knew.

Within hours of the incident, detectives identified the suspects as Devon Wales, 30, and Danielle Gordon, 35, of Sylvania.

They were both arrested in Pooler with assistance from the Pooler and Garden City police departments.

Wales has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and Gordon was charged with party to a crime and aggravated assault, DVA.

SPD says both have been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.