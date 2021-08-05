Woman shot, man arrested after altercation at Statesboro gas station

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say an altercation at a Statesboro gas station led to one woman being shot and a man in jail Thursday.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, the 22-year-old was with her boyfriend, 31, and infant at the Valero gas station on 500 East Main Street when the incident occurred.

The boyfriend apparently made a comment to the suspect, 34-year-old Alvin Knight, who became angered. Knight attempted to assault the boyfriend and followed him around the parking lot, despite bystanders’ attempts to keep him from doing so, police said.

As the group was heading back to their vehicle, police said the boyfriend picked up his handgun which “accidentally discharged,” hitting his girlfriend.

Knight fled from the scene, leaving his vehicle behind at the gas station. But according to Statesboro Police, he returned to retrieve it and was met with officers.

Knight was arrested on two charges — disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana — and was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by her boyfriend. Statesboro Police officers and detectives met them there around 9 a.m.

Her injury is non-life-threatening.

Police said because the victim’s boyfriend felt threatened, legally possessed his handgun and caused the injury unintentionally, he will not face any charges.