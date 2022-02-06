Man accused of shooting, injuring woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a woman in Savannah early Sunday morning.

Related Content Downtown shooting Sunday morning kills 22-year-old man

The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 100 block of East Gwinnett Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). The woman was taken to the hospital, police said, and she is expected to be OK.

Sunday evening, SPD confirmed a man had been arrested in connection to the shooting. They later identified the suspect as Christopher Michael, 26. Booking records show he was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting.