HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A woman was shot in the head on Friday at an apartment complex on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to 11 Southwood Park Drive in Hilton Head Gardens around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, deputies learned that a 32-year-old woman had been shot and taken to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

According to BCSO, the woman sustained a single gunshot wound to her head. Officials believe she was trying to break up a fight when she was shot.

She was later taken to Memorial Health in Savannah where she remains in stable condition.

BCSO said another woman was injured in the incident but didn’t require hospitalization.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Weich at 843-255-3313 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.