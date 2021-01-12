Woman shot during card game, Hinesville Police investigate

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to a Hinesville Police incident report, two other women transported the victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound in her shoulder and neck.

At the hospital, the victim told police she was shot during a card game at a residence in the 1000 block of Keith Drive.

The woman was released on Monday.

No arrests have been made.

Hinesville Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 368-8211 or 911.