SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A late night shooting claimed the life of a teenage girl on Friday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a person being injured in a fight in Yamacraw Village around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a girl seriously injured with gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.