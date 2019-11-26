Woman says tenant choked, beat her in Burton home

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A tenant accused of choking and beating his landlord has been arrested in Burton.

According to an incident report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Alberto Lozado-Castillo was renting a room from a woman and her husband.

The woman claims that minutes after her husband left for work on Thursday, Lozado-Castillo used a knife to force his way into her bedroom. She says he pinned her down, hitting her face and choking her.

The woman says she was able to bite Lozado-Castillo and “get free.” She added that before she ran out of her house, he threw her phone and said that if she called the police, he would kill her children.

The victim was able to get out and call 911. BCSO made contact with Lozado-Castillo in the home and took him into custody without incident.

He now faces charges of assault and battery. Lozado-Castillo is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.