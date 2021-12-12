Woman killed when home explodes in northwest Georgia

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating an explosion that killed a woman when it blew a the house off its foundation and left debris hanging from trees.

News outlets report firefighters heard the loud blast Saturday morning near Cedartown in rural Polk County.

Landon Hendrix of the Polk County Fire Department said the explosion was “devastating” and sent the destroyed home flying from its foundation to crash down across the street.

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal are investigating.

The identity of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 60s.