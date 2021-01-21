Woman killed in Hinesville during apparent robbery attempt

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was shot dead Wednesday night in what the Hinesville Police Department says appears to have been an attempted robbery.

According to CID Commander Capt. Tracey Howard, officers were called to a convenience store located on the corner of Memorial Drive and Gause Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

When police arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman on the ground on the driver’s side of her vehicle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard said video footage of the shooting shows the woman was approached from the front of her vehicle by a suspect wearing dark clothing. The suspect appeared to make some kind of verbal demand, and as the woman was searching through her vehicle, Howard said there was some commotion.

The suspect apparently took out a gun and fired at the woman, striking her before fleeing across the street to the Liberty Prayer Church.

There, a woman who was sitting in her vehicle was reportedly approached by the suspect and demanded her vehicle at gunpoint. She was not hurt.

Police are now looking for a 2018 Dodge Journey with a Georgia tag RSK1958. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location should call 911.