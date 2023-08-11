SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman who was allegedly involved in a beating and robbery during Orange Crush weekend has now been indicted today.

The woman, 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey, posted a video of the assault to her Facebook page garnering over 6,000 views in a short amount of time.

Several videos showed a mother and daughter being assaulted by several individuals on the beach.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content

The College Park Police Department arrested Murphey at her place of employment on May 4.