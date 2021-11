SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was shot and injured over the weekend on Waters Avenue, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the shooting happened at the Stilwater Apartments around 2 p.m. Saturday. SPD says they believe the shooting stemmed from a fight.

No further details were released. Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.