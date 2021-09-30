Woman injured in apparent drive-by shooting on Chevis Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in the Georgetown area that left one woman injured Wednesday night.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Chevis Road.

Officers found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds that are said to be non-life-threatening.

CCPD said witnesses saw someone in a black Ford Fusion drive by and open fire at a group of people standing outside.

The department said detectives are working to get a more detailed description of the vehicle and suspects.

In the meantime, anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4717.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.