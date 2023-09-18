TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is in critical condition after a deputy-involved wreck caused her to be ejected from her vehicle in Toombs County Sunday evening — The Toombs County Sherrif’s Office also says the deputy was injured in the crash.

The accident happened at the intersection of East Clifton Avenue and Reidsville Road in Lyons. The driver of the black Charger involved in the accident, Renee Dupuis, 57, of Lyons was seriously injured.

On September 17 just after 7:00 p.m., Deputy Chase Barr was en route to a call about a reckless driver that had allegedly committed aggravated assault. According to 911 Dispatchers, witnesses said that the alleged attacker was driving the vehicle and the victim was inside the vehicle as well.

The sheriff’s office says that Barr activated his emergency lights and was attempting to locate the driver and victim but encountered several cars traveling east on Reidsville Road.

Dupuis was making a left turn onto East Clifton Avenue when she was hit by Deputy Barr. According to the sheriff’s office, Dupuis did not see the patrol vehicle and Barr was unable to stop or avoid striking the black Charger.

Barr rendered first aid to Dupuis after the crash and also sustained minor injuries. Dupuis was transported to the Air Evac base where she was stabilized and then later transported to US Health in Jacksonville where she remains in critical condition.

Barr was treated for his injuries at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia and has been released and placed on medical leave.

The investigation had been turned over to Georgia State Patrol Post 18 (Reidsville).