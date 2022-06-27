STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was shot during a weekend gathering on Pine Street, according to the Statesboro Police Department.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Officials said the incident took place Saturday after police broke up a large gathering on another street. Some of the group left the area, then arrived on Pine Street to “continue the party,” the department said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers reportedly heard shots fired in the Pine Street area. They arrived on the scene to learn that a 20-year-old woman had been taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

According to Statesboro Police, the victim was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah. She’s expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Detectives believe there were multiple witnesses present when the shots were fired on Pine Street, officials said.

They’re asking anyone with information on the motive or participants in the shooting to call Sr. Det. Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.