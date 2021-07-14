Woman facing 35 animal cruelty charges appears in Candler Co. court

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman accused of running a puppy mill across two counties appeared in court in Candler County Wednesday.

Angela Powell, who was arrested back in January 2019, faces 35 animal cruelty charges, four of which are felonies.

Investigators say she abused hundreds of dogs, some of whom died in her care.

Angela Powell (via Candler County Sheriff’s Office)

Dogs on Angela Powell’s property

Powell was expected to go on trial in June of last year, but the pandemic delayed court proceedings.

Her trial is now expected to take place in November.

A Candler County judge is also considering a request to move the trial to another city.